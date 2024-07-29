China: Measured reaction to Italy's decision on the Belt and Road Initiative

29 July 2024_ China has shown a measured reaction to Italy's decision not to renew the cooperation documents relating to the Belt and Road Initiative, interpreting the step as the result of external pressure. This choice by Italy, which took place after a year of discussions, appears in contrast with the Italy-China Year of Culture and Tourism, resumed last year, and coincides with Washington's calls for its allies to distance themselves from China . Despite this, Rome and Beijing have kept the possibility of dialogue open, with positive exchanges suggesting a rapprochement. The news, reported by epaper.chinadaily.com.cn, highlights the importance of cultural and commercial relations between Italy and China, underlining how both countries are trying to strengthen ties despite geopolitical tensions. The Belt and Road Initiative is a Chinese project aimed at improving global trade and infrastructure connections.