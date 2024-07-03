Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
China: Meeting between Chinese and Italian representatives in Rome to strengthen cultural and commercial ties

2 July 2024_ A meeting was held in Rome between representatives of the Chinese and Italian communities to discuss the strengthening of cultural and...

China: Meeting between Chinese and Italian representatives in Rome to strengthen cultural and commercial ties
03 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ A meeting was held in Rome between representatives of the Chinese and Italian communities to discuss the strengthening of cultural and commercial ties. The event, organized by the Wenzhou Overseas Friendship Association, saw the participation of important figures such as Huang Zhixiao, president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy, and Zhou Jianjun, president of the Association of Wencheng Compatriots in Southern Italy. During the meeting, topics such as cultural education for new generations of overseas Chinese and mutual support during the pandemic were discussed. The news was reported by huarenjie.com. The meeting underlined the importance of cooperation between Chinese and Italian communities to promote economic and cultural development, with a particular focus on the city of Wenzhou and its role in the international context.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
