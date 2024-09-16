Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Meeting between the Minister of Commerce and the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry

September 16, 2024_ Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Roberto Vavassori, president of the Italian Automobile Industry Association, in...

China: Meeting between the Minister of Commerce and the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Roberto Vavassori, president of the Italian Automobile Industry Association, in Turin, Italy. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the European Union's investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles and cooperation between China and Italy in the electric vehicle sector. This meeting highlights the importance of trade relations between the two countries, in a context of growing attention to sustainable technologies. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. Cooperation between China and Italy in the automotive sector could lead to significant developments in the electric vehicle market, an area of growing global interest.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cooperation between China cooperation between China This meeting highlights Italia
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza