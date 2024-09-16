China: Meeting between the Minister of Commerce and the Italian Association of the Automotive Industry

September 16, 2024_ Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao met with Roberto Vavassori, president of the Italian Automobile Industry Association, in Turin, Italy. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the European Union's investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles and cooperation between China and Italy in the electric vehicle sector. This meeting highlights the importance of trade relations between the two countries, in a context of growing attention to sustainable technologies. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. Cooperation between China and Italy in the automotive sector could lead to significant developments in the electric vehicle market, an area of growing global interest.