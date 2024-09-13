China: Meeting between the Tingzhou Hakka Association and the Milan China Chamber of Commerce

September 12, 2024_ A six-member delegation from the Tingzhou Hakka Association, led by President Zeng Shaohe, visited the Milan China Chamber of Commerce, receiving a warm welcome from President Huang Guoquan. During the meeting, cooperation and development issues were discussed, with Huang illustrating the Chamber of Commerce's long history and achievements. Zeng shared plans for the establishment of the Hakka Association, which represents about 20,000 members in Italy, highlighting their contribution to the local economy. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the importance of relations between Chinese communities in Italy and the promotion of joint initiatives for economic progress.