China: Meeting between Xi Jinping and Giorgia Meloni to strengthen bilateral ties

02 August 2024_ The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between China and Italy. During the visit, Meloni participated in the inauguration of an exhibition dedicated to Marco Polo, symbol of cultural exchanges between East and West, coinciding with the 700th anniversary of his death. The two countries signed bilateral agreements and presented an action plan for 2024-2027, underlining the value of collaboration in sectors such as industry and technology. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This meeting represents a significant step for strengthening relations between Italy and China, with the aim of promoting constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation.