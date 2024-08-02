Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Meeting between Xi Jinping and Giorgia Meloni to strengthen bilateral ties

02 August 2024_ The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of...

China: Meeting between Xi Jinping and Giorgia Meloni to strengthen bilateral ties
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ The recent meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the importance of deepening cooperation between China and Italy. During the visit, Meloni participated in the inauguration of an exhibition dedicated to Marco Polo, symbol of cultural exchanges between East and West, coinciding with the 700th anniversary of his death. The two countries signed bilateral agreements and presented an action plan for 2024-2027, underlining the value of collaboration in sectors such as industry and technology. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This meeting represents a significant step for strengthening relations between Italy and China, with the aim of promoting constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
strengthening relations between Italy cent meeting between This meeting represents Cina
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza