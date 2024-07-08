Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
China: Meloni and Milei plan visits to China, but nothing is confirmed

8 July 2024_ Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, and Javier Milei, Argentine President, are planning official visits to China, but the dates have...

8 July 2024_ Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister, and Javier Milei, Argentine President, are planning official visits to China, but the dates have not yet been confirmed. Meloni had received an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 in Bali, but Italy subsequently decided to withdraw from the Belt and Road initiative. Milei, known for his anti-Chinese stances, is in economic difficulty and is seeking China's support to resolve Argentina's financial crisis. According to guancha.cn, China has extended an exchange agreement with Argentina until 2026, but remains cautious about Milei. Meloni's visit could represent an attempt to re-establish economic relations despite the exit from the Belt and Road initiative.

