Giovedì 01 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:03
China: Meloni inaugurates Marco Polo exhibition in Beijing

31 July 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to Marco Polo at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, on...

China: Meloni inaugurates Marco Polo exhibition in Beijing
01 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
31 July 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to Marco Polo at the China Millennium Monument in Beijing, on the occasion of her first official visit to China. The year 2024 marks the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's death and the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Italy. The exhibition, titled "A Journey of Knowledge", features over 130 artifacts from 15 museums in China and Italy, celebrating the legacy of the famous Venetian explorer. The event highlights the importance of cultural dialogue between the two nations, as reported by sdchina.com. The exhibition not only honors the figure of Marco Polo, but also highlights the historical and cultural ties between Italy and China, promoting greater mutual understanding.

Tag
event highlights Cina Italia exhibition in Beijing
