China: Meloni Strengthens Ties With China During Official Visit

Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
August 18, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently concluded her first official visit to China, where she met with President Xi Jinping...

19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 18, 2024_ Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently concluded her first official visit to China, where she met with President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders. During the meeting, Italy's important role in promoting dialogue between China and Europe was highlighted, with the aim of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. Meloni expressed Italy's commitment to developing stable and lasting relations with China, while an action plan for 2024-2027 was signed to intensify cooperation in various fields. The news was reported by globaltimes.cn. This meeting marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations, highlighting Italy's importance as a strategic partner in the region.

