Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
China: Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration for Overseas Chinese in Italy

China: Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration for Overseas Chinese in Italy
19 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ On the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the "浙里有爱·天涯共此时" event took place in 24 cities in 19 countries, including Italy, to celebrate Chinese culture among compatriots abroad. The Association of Eastern Italian Chinese received gifts of mooncakes, a symbol of unity and tradition, to convey greetings and affection from the motherland. The president of the association emphasized the importance of this gesture, which represents not only a dessert, but also love and care for loved ones in China. The news was reported by huarenjie.com, highlighting the strong bond between the Chinese community in Italy and Chinese cultural traditions. This event strengthened the ties between overseas Chinese and their homeland, celebrating culture and community.

Italia Chinese culture among compatriots abroad Cina event
