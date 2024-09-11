Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Settembre 2024
China: Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration in Palermo with Chinese Community

September 10, 2024_ The Chinese community of Palermo celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with a mooncake distribution event, organized by the local...

China: Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration in Palermo with Chinese Community
11 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ The Chinese community of Palermo celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with a mooncake distribution event, organized by the local Chinese association. The initiative took place on September 10, 2024 and was attended by about 300 people, creating an atmosphere of warmth and conviviality. The president of the association, Wang Xichun, emphasized the importance of this festival as a moment of reunion and cultural exchange, extending greetings also to the local authorities. The event strengthened the ties between the Chinese community and the city of Palermo, promoting Chinese culture among residents and local institutions, as reported by xinouzhou.com. This celebration highlights the integration of the Chinese community in Italy and the desire to share cultural traditions with the host country.

