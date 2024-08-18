Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
China: Milan and Beijing collaborate for a sustainable future with the Triennale Milano project

August 17, 2024_ The press conference of the project "Milano Triennale - A Sustainable Future", the result of the collaboration between the Fengxiang...

August 17, 2024_ The press conference of the project "Milano Triennale - A Sustainable Future", the result of the collaboration between the Fengxiang group and the Triennale di Milano, was held in Beijing. The event saw the participation of Chinese and Italian guests, including representatives of institutions and artists, to discuss sustainability and innovation. Among the speakers, names such as Lara Dittfeld and Paola Marino stand out, representing Italy in the project, underlining the importance of Italian culture in the global context. The conference highlighted the role of Milan as a center of design and sustainability, as reported by minjianyishu.net. This project represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Italy and China, promoting a constructive dialogue on issues of global relevance.

representing Italy Pechino piano This project represents
