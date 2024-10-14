China: Milan presents an art installation at West Bund Art & Design

October 13, 2024_ Milan will participate in the West Bund Art & Design in Shanghai with the installation "The Orbit’s Orbit" by artist Matilde Cassani, which combines design, art and culture. The work, supported by the Italian Trade Agency, presents iconic products from 35 Italian furniture brands, creating an immersive experience for visitors. During the event, there will also be debates and conferences, including a dialogue between Italian and Chinese designers, to explore the synergies between art and design. The news is reported by luxe.co, highlighting China's appreciation for Italian design. This event represents an important opportunity to strengthen cultural and commercial ties between Italy and China.