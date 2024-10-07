October 6, 2024_ Milan is facing a growing waste problem in its Chinatown, located on Via Paolo Sarpi, where residents are reporting an increase in garbage and environmental degradation. Despite the efforts of the local government and cleaning company Amsa, the situation remains critical, with abandoned waste damaging the image of this popular tourist destination. The Chinese community, represented by figures such as Francesco Wu, is looking for solutions to improve the situation, while residents are mobilizing to keep their street clean. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between merchants and residents to preserve the attractiveness of this lively Milanese neighborhood.