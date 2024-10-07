Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:34
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Milan tackles waste problem in Chinatown on Via Paolo Sarpi

October 6, 2024_ Milan is facing a growing waste problem in its Chinatown, located on Via Paolo Sarpi, where residents are reporting an increase in...

China: Milan tackles waste problem in Chinatown on Via Paolo Sarpi
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 6, 2024_ Milan is facing a growing waste problem in its Chinatown, located on Via Paolo Sarpi, where residents are reporting an increase in garbage and environmental degradation. Despite the efforts of the local government and cleaning company Amsa, the situation remains critical, with abandoned waste damaging the image of this popular tourist destination. The Chinese community, represented by figures such as Francesco Wu, is looking for solutions to improve the situation, while residents are mobilizing to keep their street clean. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com, highlighting the importance of collaboration between merchants and residents to preserve the attractiveness of this lively Milanese neighborhood.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reporting an increase Milan tackles chinese community reporting
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza