Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
China: Milano Symphony Orchestra to Perform in Qingdao for New Year's Concert 2025

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The Milano Symphony Orchestra, a prestigious Italian musical formation, will perform at the Qingdao Phoenix Sound Theater on December 28, 2024 for the New Year's Concert. The orchestra, conducted by the renowned maestro Eliseo Castrignanò, will present a varied program that includes works by Beethoven, Mozart and Johann Strauss. Together with them, the Italian soprano Maiorino Liacarmen and the European tenor Darzillo Nazareno will perform, promising an event of great appeal. The news was reported by iqilu.com. This concert represents an important opportunity to celebrate Italian musical culture in China, strengthening the cultural ties between the two countries.

Italian musical culture Maiorino Liacarmen Italian European tenor
