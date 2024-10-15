China: Military drills in East China Sea as a warning to Taiwan

October 14, 2024_ China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has launched joint military exercises in the East China Sea, titled Joint Sword-2024B, to warn separatist forces of "Taiwan independence." The exercises involve troops from different branches, including the army, navy, and air force, and focus on patrolling and blocking operations around the island of Taiwan. These exercises are a direct response to provocations from Taiwanese authorities and are aimed at demonstrating the joint operational capability of Chinese forces, Shanghai Daily reported. The exercises are taking place amid rising tensions between China and Taiwan, with the Chinese government considering Taiwan an inseparable part of its territory.