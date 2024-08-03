Cerca nel sito
 
China: Military exercises with Tanzania and Mozambique to fight terrorism

02 August 2024_ The armed forces of China, Tanzania and Mozambique are participating in the joint exercise "Peace Unity-2024", which will take place...

China: Military exercises with Tanzania and Mozambique to fight terrorism
02 August 2024_ The armed forces of China, Tanzania and Mozambique are participating in the joint exercise "Peace Unity-2024", which will take place from late July to mid-August. The main objective of the exercise is to improve the capabilities of joint military operations against terrorism, both on land and at sea. Furthermore, this initiative is expected to strengthen mutual trust and practical cooperation between the three countries, contributing to regional stability. The news was reported by 81.cn. This exercise represents a significant step for China in strengthening military relations with African nations and promoting collective security in the region.

