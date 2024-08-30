Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Ministry of Defense Announces Military Events and Cooperation

August 29, 2024_ At a press conference, Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Wu Qian announced that the 11th Xiangshan Forum will be held in...

China: Ministry of Defense Announces Military Events and Cooperation
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 29, 2024_ At a press conference, Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Wu Qian announced that the 11th Xiangshan Forum will be held in Beijing from September 12 to 14, with the participation of more than 90 countries. In addition, China and Singapore will conduct joint naval exercises in the South China Sea from August 30 to September 5. Wu also confirmed that a Chinese delegation will participate in the Nicaraguan Army's 45th anniversary parade on September 3. Finally, the Ministry officially launched its Douyin and Kuaishou accounts to enhance national defense communication. The source of this information is 81.cn. These events highlight China's commitment to strengthening international military cooperation and communication with the public.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chinese Ministry of Defense press conference joint naval exercises in the South China Sea astato
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100
News to go
Bonus studenti fuori sede, prevista un’agevolazione
News to go
Legge Bossi-Fini, Lollobrigida: "Va modificata"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza