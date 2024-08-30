China: Ministry of Defense Announces Military Events and Cooperation

August 29, 2024_ At a press conference, Chinese Ministry of Defense spokesperson Wu Qian announced that the 11th Xiangshan Forum will be held in Beijing from September 12 to 14, with the participation of more than 90 countries. In addition, China and Singapore will conduct joint naval exercises in the South China Sea from August 30 to September 5. Wu also confirmed that a Chinese delegation will participate in the Nicaraguan Army's 45th anniversary parade on September 3. Finally, the Ministry officially launched its Douyin and Kuaishou accounts to enhance national defense communication. The source of this information is 81.cn. These events highlight China's commitment to strengthening international military cooperation and communication with the public.