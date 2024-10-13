China: Ministry of Finance Takes Targeted Measures for Real Estate Crisis

October 13, 2024_ China's Ministry of Finance has opted against implementing a large stimulus package to address the housing crisis and local government debt, opting instead for targeted measures. Analysts expect the fiscal deficit to rise above the usual 3%, along with the issuance of more government bonds and local authority bonds. Changes to personal income tax and the financial system have also been unveiled, aiming to increase deficit quotas and tap funds from unused government bond quotas. The news is reported by the Sunday Morning Post. These measures are aimed at stabilizing the Chinese economy amid growing pressure on the housing market and local finances.