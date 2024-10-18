China: Moncler Brings Its Global Event to Shanghai with 'Moncler Genius 2024'

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
13:17
18 ottobre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ Renowned Italian luxury brand Moncler will present its 'Moncler Genius 2024' event in Shanghai on October 19, to mark the closing of Shanghai Fashion Week. This will be the first time the brand has organised an event of this scale outside of Europe, with the theme 'Shanghai, City of Geniuses'. Moncler will collaborate with world-renowned designers to create an immersive experience that combines fashion, art and culture, celebrating Shanghai's vibrancy as a global creative hub. The news was reported by jfdaily.com. Moncler, founded in 1952 at the foot of the Alps, chose Shanghai for its innovative spirit and openness, underlining the city's importance in the international fashion scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event Moncler Genius Shanghai luxury brand Moncler
