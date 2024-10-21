China: Moncler presents its creativity in Shanghai with an exclusive event

October 20, 2024_ Italian brand Moncler brought its creativity to China, hosting an exclusive event at the China Shipbuilding Expo pavilion in Shanghai. This event marks the brand's first time outside of Europe for an event of this scale, also serving as the closing event for the Spring-Summer 2025 Shanghai Fashion Week. The 30,000-square-meter exhibition area was set up with ten distinct themed neighborhoods, recreating natural landscapes and cultural scenes, offering an immersive experience to visitors. The news was reported by jfdaily.com. This event highlights the growing importance of the Chinese market for Italian luxury brands and their ability to innovate and adapt to new cultures.