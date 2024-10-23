Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
China: Moncler presents its immersive experience in Shanghai

October 22, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Moncler presented its immersive experience ‘Moncler Genius’ in Shanghai during the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Moncler presented its immersive experience ‘Moncler Genius’ in Shanghai during the Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Week. The event was attended by over 8,000 guests, underlining the brand’s confidence in the Chinese market and the importance of Shanghai as a fashion trend center. Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler, highlighted the special bond between the brand and the city, where it opened its first flagship store in 2009. The event included ten exhibition areas covering 30,000 square meters, showcasing the latest collections and creative interactions with local and international talents, as reported by en.people.cn. This event marks a significant step for Moncler in strengthening its presence in Asia, while other international brands are following suit, recognizing Shanghai as a crucial hub for the fashion market.

