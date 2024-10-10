China: Moncler presents Moncler Genius project in Shanghai

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
October 9, 2024_ Moncler, the renowned Italian fashion brand, will bring its Moncler Genius project to Shanghai on October 19, 2024, during Shanghai...

10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ Moncler, the renowned Italian fashion brand, will bring its Moncler Genius project to Shanghai on October 19, 2024, during Shanghai Fashion Week. The event, which will take place in the 'City of Geniuses', will feature collaborations with internationally renowned creatives such as Hiroshi Fujiwara, Palm Angels and A$AP Rocky, as well as presenting new collections in partnership with brands such as Jil Sander and Rick Owens. Moncler Genius aims to inspire the future of fashion by asking the question 'How do we create genius?' and celebrating innovation in the industry. The news was reported by socialbeta.com, highlighting Moncler's importance in the global fashion landscape. This event represents a unique opportunity for the Italian brand to strengthen its presence in Asia and interact with an audience that is increasingly attentive to international trends.

