Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
China: Monfalcone port stops Chinese cargo due to serious security problems

October 28, 2024_ The port of Monfalcone, Italy, has taken administrative measures to detain a 225-meter Chinese cargo ship, due to serious safety...

29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ The port of Monfalcone, Italy, has taken administrative measures to detain a 225-meter Chinese cargo ship, due to serious safety issues found during an inspection. The operation, conducted in collaboration with the maritime office of Trieste, revealed critical defects in the fire-fighting system and maintenance of the ship's engine room. These issues pose a significant risk to navigation, thus justifying the intervention of the port authorities. After the necessary repairs, the ship will have to pass a rigorous safety check before it can return to sea. The news was reported by huarenjie.com. This episode underlines the importance of maritime safety and the active role of Italian authorities in ensuring high standards for ships transiting their ports.

