China: Monthly wage hike in Hong Kong, but concerns over insufficient level

September 28, 2024_ In Hong Kong, monthly wages rose 2.5% to HK$4,990, but interest groups are raising concerns that the figure is still too low. Despite the increase, many workers continue to struggle to meet daily needs, highlighting the disparity between living costs and wages. Local organizations are calling for stronger measures to ensure a living wage for all citizens, the South China Morning Post reports. Concerns are particularly high in low-income sectors, where workers struggle to cover basic expenses in one of the world's most expensive cities.