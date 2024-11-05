Cerca nel sito
 
China: Multinationals optimistic about CIIE 2024 and manufacturing market opening

November 5, 2024_ Executives from multinational companies attending the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) are optimistic about the...

China: Multinationals optimistic about CIIE 2024 and manufacturing market opening
November 5, 2024_ Executives from multinational companies attending the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) are optimistic about the opening of China's manufacturing market to foreign investors. The event, which runs until November 10 in Shanghai, will showcase more than 400 new products and technologies, with a focus on high-end manufacturing. China continues to remove restrictions on foreign investment, boosting the competitiveness of its manufacturing sector, which is the first to open up to international investors. According to Sun Xian, secretary general of the China Chamber of International Commerce, the CIIE represents a major opportunity for foreign companies to increase their market share in China. The source of this information is China Daily. The event will attract more than 3,400 exhibitors from 154 countries, including 284 industry leaders and Fortune Global 500 companies.

seventh China International Import Expo compagnia companies Cina
