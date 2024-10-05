China: Musée Cernuschi brings Chinese art to Shanghai with an exhibition dedicated to Henri Cernuschi

October 4, 2024_ The Musée Cernuschi in Paris presents the exhibition "The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi" at the Bund One Art Museum in Shanghai, open until January 4, 2025. The exhibition celebrates the collection of Henri Cernuschi, an Italian politician and banker born in Milan, who played a key role in promoting Asian art in Europe. Cernuschi, known for his vast collection of Chinese bronzes and artworks, influenced the European cultural landscape, shifting the focus from porcelain to ancient Chinese artifacts. The news is reported by sixthtone.com and underlines the importance of cultural interactions between Italy and China, highlighting Cernuschi's contribution to the history of Asian art in Europe.