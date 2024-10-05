Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 05 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Musée Cernuschi brings Chinese art to Shanghai with an exhibition dedicated to Henri Cernuschi

October 4, 2024_ The Musée Cernuschi in Paris presents the exhibition "The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée...

China: Musée Cernuschi brings Chinese art to Shanghai with an exhibition dedicated to Henri Cernuschi
05 ottobre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ The Musée Cernuschi in Paris presents the exhibition "The Journey of Ink: Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi" at the Bund One Art Museum in Shanghai, open until January 4, 2025. The exhibition celebrates the collection of Henri Cernuschi, an Italian politician and banker born in Milan, who played a key role in promoting Asian art in Europe. Cernuschi, known for his vast collection of Chinese bronzes and artworks, influenced the European cultural landscape, shifting the focus from porcelain to ancient Chinese artifacts. The news is reported by sixthtone.com and underlines the importance of cultural interactions between Italy and China, highlighting Cernuschi's contribution to the history of Asian art in Europe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Musée Cernuschi in Paris key role Musée exhibition The Journey of Ink Modern and Contemporary Chinese Paintings from the Musée Cernuschi
Vedi anche
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza