Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Nanjing Hongshan Zoo Promotes Ethical Animal Care in Shanghai

August 19, 2024_ Hongshan Zoo, located in Nanjing, opened a pop-up store at Joy City Shopping Mall in Shanghai to raise awareness about ethical...

China: Nanjing Hongshan Zoo Promotes Ethical Animal Care in Shanghai
19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Hongshan Zoo, located in Nanjing, opened a pop-up store at Joy City Shopping Mall in Shanghai to raise awareness about ethical animal care and natural habitats. The initiative aims to educate visitors about the importance of conservation and respect for wildlife. Through interactive exhibits and activities, the project aims to engage the local community in protecting animals and their environments. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. This event is a significant step in promoting environmental awareness in one of China's most populous cities, contributing to a broader dialogue on sustainability and ecological responsibility.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at Joy City Shopping Mall Hongshan Zoo Promotes Ethical Animal care Nanchino Shanghai
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza