China: Nanjing Hongshan Zoo Promotes Ethical Animal Care in Shanghai

August 19, 2024_ Hongshan Zoo, located in Nanjing, opened a pop-up store at Joy City Shopping Mall in Shanghai to raise awareness about ethical animal care and natural habitats. The initiative aims to educate visitors about the importance of conservation and respect for wildlife. Through interactive exhibits and activities, the project aims to engage the local community in protecting animals and their environments. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. This event is a significant step in promoting environmental awareness in one of China's most populous cities, contributing to a broader dialogue on sustainability and ecological responsibility.