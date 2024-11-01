China: Navy Joint Exercise With Aircraft Carriers Liaoning and Shandong

November 1, 2024_ The People's Liberation Army Navy of China conducted a joint training exercise in the South China Sea in late October, involving the CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong aircraft carrier groups. This event marks the first time that both Chinese navies have participated in the same exercise, marking a significant step forward in the Navy's operational capability. The exercise aims to enhance cooperation between the two navies and strengthen operational readiness in the strategically important region, China Daily reported. The South China Sea area is a flashpoint of geopolitical tensions, with several nations claiming territorial rights in these resource-rich waters.