Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Navy Joint Exercise With Aircraft Carriers Liaoning and Shandong

November 1, 2024_ The People's Liberation Army Navy of China conducted a joint training exercise in the South China Sea in late October, involving...

China: Navy Joint Exercise With Aircraft Carriers Liaoning and Shandong
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ The People's Liberation Army Navy of China conducted a joint training exercise in the South China Sea in late October, involving the CNS Liaoning and CNS Shandong aircraft carrier groups. This event marks the first time that both Chinese navies have participated in the same exercise, marking a significant step forward in the Navy's operational capability. The exercise aims to enhance cooperation between the two navies and strengthen operational readiness in the strategically important region, China Daily reported. The South China Sea area is a flashpoint of geopolitical tensions, with several nations claiming territorial rights in these resource-rich waters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
joint training Exercise South China Sea area South China Sea Consiglio Nazionale per la Sicurezza
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza