China: New air route opened between Suzhou and Shanghai Pudong

August 19, 2024_ A new air route connecting Suzhou to Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been inaugurated using helicopters. This route represents one of the first low-altitude travel experiences between cities in China, reducing travel time from two hours to less than thirty minutes. The initiative aims to improve connectivity between the two major cities, making it easier for passengers to travel. The new route is a significant step towards the development of urban air transport in the country, as reported by Shanghai Daily. Suzhou is known for its historic gardens and traditional culture, while Shanghai is one of China's most dynamic and modern metropolises.