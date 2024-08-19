Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New air route opened between Suzhou and Shanghai Pudong

August 19, 2024_ A new air route connecting Suzhou to Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been inaugurated using helicopters. This route...

China: New air route opened between Suzhou and Shanghai Pudong
19 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ A new air route connecting Suzhou to Shanghai Pudong International Airport has been inaugurated using helicopters. This route represents one of the first low-altitude travel experiences between cities in China, reducing travel time from two hours to less than thirty minutes. The initiative aims to improve connectivity between the two major cities, making it easier for passengers to travel. The new route is a significant step towards the development of urban air transport in the country, as reported by Shanghai Daily. Suzhou is known for its historic gardens and traditional culture, while Shanghai is one of China's most dynamic and modern metropolises.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
opened between Suzhou Jiuquan has been inaugurated been
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza