Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
China: New air routes boost ties with Italy

November 4, 2024_ With the opening of the new Shanghai-Venice and Xi'an-Milan air routes, the number of direct flights between China and Italy has...

China: New air routes boost ties with Italy
November 4, 2024_ With the opening of the new Shanghai-Venice and Xi'an-Milan air routes, the number of direct flights between China and Italy has increased to over 70 per week. Milan, in particular, now directly connects China with nine cities, greatly facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Luca D'Agnese, former Italian vice minister of Infrastructure and Transport, stressed that the increase in flights reflects the growing demand for cooperation in various fields, including tourism, trade and research. The news was reported by news.cri.cn. This development is a significant step in further strengthening bilateral relations between China and Italy.

