Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
China: New Birth Support Policies to Tackle Population Ageing
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
October 28, 2024_ China has introduced a series of new birth support policies to address the demographic challenges of an aging population. A directive from the State Council includes 13 targeted measures to improve birth support services, expand childcare systems, and strengthen education, housing, and employment support. With a population of 1.4 billion, China is experiencing demographic decline, with a growing proportion of elderly citizens. According to official data, the number of citizens over the age of 60 is expected to exceed 500 million by 2050, accounting for nearly 35% of the population. The news is reported by Shanghai Daily. These measures come amid a gradual relaxation of family planning policies, which began with the introduction of the possibility of having multiple children in recent years.

