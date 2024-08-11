China: New blood test promises to improve early diagnosis of stomach cancer

August 11, 2024_ Chinese scientists have developed a new blood test that could improve the early detection of stomach cancer, a leading cause of cancer death worldwide. The test, which identifies specific genetic markers, demonstrated a sensitivity of 92.3% and a specificity of 90.1% in more than 1,000 patients. The researchers, led by Wang Jian and Liu Min of the National Cancer Institute in Hefei, hope the test can be used in conjunction with other diagnostic methods to increase the accuracy of early detection, the Sunday Morning Post reported. The test could be available for clinical use in the coming years, helping to reduce the global burden of stomach cancer, which is responsible for more than 700,000 deaths each year.