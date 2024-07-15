China: New cross-border railway with Laos boosts economic development

July 15, 2024_ A new cross-border railway project between China and Laos is helping boost economic development and regional connectivity. The railway, part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), began operations in December 2021, significantly reducing travel times and costs. This has facilitated trade and tourism between the two countries, promoting greater economic cooperation. The project represents an important step forward for regional integration and sustainable development. China Daily reports it. The railway is seen as a symbol of growing collaboration between China and Laos, with long-term benefits for both nations.