China: New development opportunities for the internet sector

July 10, 2024_ China's internet sector is preparing for new development opportunities through the acceleration of the construction of a national computing power network and the integration of advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing with the real economy. During the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, experts and business leaders highlighted the country's significant progress in internet infrastructure. They also called for greater efforts to achieve milestones in advanced technological fields such as AI chips, algorithmic frameworks and quantum technology, in order to stimulate new quality productive forces and provide new impetus to national economic growth. The conference marks the 30th anniversary of China's full access to the internet. China Daily reports it. The event saw the participation of numerous industry experts and representatives of leading technology companies.