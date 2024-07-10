Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New development opportunities for the internet sector

July 10, 2024_ China's internet sector is preparing for new development opportunities through the acceleration of the construction of a national...

China: New development opportunities for the internet sector
10 luglio 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ China's internet sector is preparing for new development opportunities through the acceleration of the construction of a national computing power network and the integration of advanced digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing with the real economy. During the opening ceremony of the 2024 China Internet Conference in Beijing, experts and business leaders highlighted the country's significant progress in internet infrastructure. They also called for greater efforts to achieve milestones in advanced technological fields such as AI chips, algorithmic frameworks and quantum technology, in order to stimulate new quality productive forces and provide new impetus to national economic growth. The conference marks the 30th anniversary of China's full access to the internet. China Daily reports it. The event saw the participation of numerous industry experts and representatives of leading technology companies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China's internet sector internet Internet Daily reports it
Vedi anche
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza