China: New direct flight connects Xi'an to Milan

July 22, 2024_ Starting September 26, China Eastern Airlines will inaugurate a new direct flight between Xi'an and Milan. The flight, operated with an Airbus A330, will be available three times a week, connecting the Chinese city with the Italian fashion capital. Milan, renowned for its history and role as a global fashion center, will now be more accessible for Chinese travellers. Xi'an, the ancient capital of thirteen Chinese dynasties, continues to strengthen its international connections. The website ccaonline.cn reports it. This new route represents the third European route to Xi'an and coincides with the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between China and Italy.