Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:16
China: New direct flight from Xi'an to Milan to boost trade ties

August 29, 2024_ The Chinese city of Xi'an, the starting point of the historic Silk Road, will inaugurate a direct flight to Milan, Italy, starting...

China: New direct flight from Xi'an to Milan to boost trade ties
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ The Chinese city of Xi'an, the starting point of the historic Silk Road, will inaugurate a direct flight to Milan, Italy, starting from September 26. This new connection, operated by China Eastern Airlines, will have a duration of approximately 10 hours and 50 minutes, facilitating the flow of passengers and goods between the two cities. The initiative represents a significant step in promoting the economic and commercial development of Xi'an, which has already seen a record increase in flights and passengers in 2024. The news was reported by cctvplus.com, highlighting the importance of Milan as a strategic hub for relations between China and Italy. This flight not only strengthens the ties between the two countries, but also contributes to greater cultural and commercial exchange.

