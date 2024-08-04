China: New direct flight Venice-Shanghai to celebrate Marco Polo

03 August 2024_ China Eastern Airlines will inaugurate the direct flight between Venice and Shanghai starting from 26 September 2024, with three weekly connections. Flights will depart from Shanghai every Monday, Thursday and Saturday, offering an important connection between Italy and China. This new route celebrates the 700th anniversary of the death of Marco Polo, the famous Venetian explorer who helped introduce China to the West. The news, reported by 52hrtt.com, highlights the importance of the historical and cultural ties between Venice, an economic and tourist center of Italy, and Shanghai, one of China's most dynamic metropolises. This direct flight represents a unique opportunity to strengthen ties between the two cities and promote tourism and cultural exchanges.