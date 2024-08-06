China: New direct flights between Venice and Shanghai to celebrate Marco Polo

August 6, 2024_ Starting September 26, 2024, China Eastern Airline will launch direct flights between Venice, Italy, and Shanghai, China, frequently every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. This initiative aims to strengthen communications and cultural exchanges between the two cities, with Venice representing an important Italian economic and tourist centre. The city is particularly known to Chinese as the homeland of Marco Polo, the famous Italian merchant and explorer, whose 700th anniversary of death is celebrated this year. The news was reported by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Milan, highlighting the importance of Venice in the history of relations between Italy and China. The new flights are eagerly awaited, as they will promote tourism and trade between the two metropolises.