Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
China: New EU measures against the import of cheap clothing
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
5 July 2024_ The sales season in Italy will begin on 6 July, but attention is also paid to the online sale of low-cost products. A recently elected representative in northern Italy has said he will actively participate in Brussels' plan to limit the entry of low-quality clothing into the EU market. This plan aims to quickly transform the measures that currently exempt products with a value of less than 150 euros into mandatory. Riccardo Capitanio, president of Federmoda Confcommercio Veneto and Ascom Federmoda Padova, highlighted the economic, social and environmental problems caused by low-cost products sold on platforms such as Temu and Shein. huarenjie.com reports it. The EU now appears ready to take this issue seriously, with the introduction of specific regulations to address it.

