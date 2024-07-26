July 26, 2024_ China recently made significant progress in international cooperation regarding cross-border data flow, signing a memorandum of understanding with Germany and initiating dialogues with Singapore. These initiatives represent a positive signal for promoting international cooperation in the field of data, with the aim of ensuring a safe and orderly flow. Furthermore, China is working to optimize the business environment and standardize data management, demonstrating its determination to open up to the global market. The news is reported by en.people.cn. China, which has adopted laws for data security and the protection of personal information, aims to become a key player in global digital governance.