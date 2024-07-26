Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New initiatives for international cooperation in cross-border data flow

July 26, 2024_ China recently made significant progress in international cooperation regarding cross-border data flow, signing a memorandum of...

China: New initiatives for international cooperation in cross-border data flow
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 26, 2024_ China recently made significant progress in international cooperation regarding cross-border data flow, signing a memorandum of understanding with Germany and initiating dialogues with Singapore. These initiatives represent a positive signal for promoting international cooperation in the field of data, with the aim of ensuring a safe and orderly flow. Furthermore, China is working to optimize the business environment and standardize data management, demonstrating its determination to open up to the global market. The news is reported by en.people.cn. China, which has adopted laws for data security and the protection of personal information, aims to become a key player in global digital governance.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reported by en.people.cn. China Cina appunto memorandum
Vedi anche
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo
News to go
Decreto salva casa è legge
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza