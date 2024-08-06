China: New initiatives for tourism and environmental safety

06 August 2024_ The Chinese government announced the implementation of new measures to promote tourism, including the creation of scenic roads and increasing emergency management resources in Jilin. Furthermore, in the first half of 2024, 668 legal proceedings against environmental crimes were initiated, involving 1597 people. Authorities also received more than 19 million reports regarding illicit activity online in July. These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life of citizens and ensure a safer environment. The news was reported by news.cctv.com. China continues to work to balance tourism development with environmental protection and public safety.