Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New initiatives for tourism and environmental safety

06 August 2024_ The Chinese government announced the implementation of new measures to promote tourism, including the creation of scenic roads and...

China: New initiatives for tourism and environmental safety
06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ The Chinese government announced the implementation of new measures to promote tourism, including the creation of scenic roads and increasing emergency management resources in Jilin. Furthermore, in the first half of 2024, 668 legal proceedings against environmental crimes were initiated, involving 1597 people. Authorities also received more than 19 million reports regarding illicit activity online in July. These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life of citizens and ensure a safer environment. The news was reported by news.cctv.com. China continues to work to balance tourism development with environmental protection and public safety.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
increasing emergency management resources stipula authorities also received implementation
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza