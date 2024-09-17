Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: New Investor Residency Program in Hong Kong

September 17, 2024_ A new paid residency program is set to attract HK$15 billion in investment. The scheme offers residency to those who invest a...

China: New Investor Residency Program in Hong Kong
17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 17, 2024_ A new paid residency program is set to attract HK$15 billion in investment. The scheme offers residency to those who invest a certain amount in the city and has already received 500 applications. The Hong Kong government hopes that the initiative will boost the local economy and create new jobs, the South China Morning Post reported. The program is an attempt by Hong Kong to attract foreign capital and strengthen its position as an international financial center.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
paid Residency program program software set
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza