China: New Investor Residency Program in Hong Kong

September 17, 2024_ A new paid residency program is set to attract HK$15 billion in investment. The scheme offers residency to those who invest a certain amount in the city and has already received 500 applications. The Hong Kong government hopes that the initiative will boost the local economy and create new jobs, the South China Morning Post reported. The program is an attempt by Hong Kong to attract foreign capital and strengthen its position as an international financial center.