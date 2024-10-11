October 11, 2024_ China has announced the introduction of temporary anti-dumping measures against European Union brandy, effective October 11, 2024, in response to increased tariffs on Chinese electric cars. This decision follows an EU vote that approved the imposition of duties between 17% and 36.3% on Chinese electric cars, a major blow to the Chinese auto industry. China has identified France and Italy as the main players in this trade dispute, with Italy having a strong automotive tradition and luxury brands such as Ferrari and Maserati. The source of this news is guancha.cn. The Chinese measures aim to protect the internal market and respond to the EU's protectionist policies, highlighting the growing tensions between the two economic powers.