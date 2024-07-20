Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
China: New measures for economic opening and development

July 20, 2024_ Chinese policymakers have outlined actions for the high-level design of the country's future opening-up, vowing to step up efforts to...

China: New measures for economic opening and development
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Chinese policymakers have outlined actions for the high-level design of the country's future opening-up, vowing to step up efforts to expand opening-up to spur development. During the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, priorities for the future opening up of the nation were defined. Han Wenxiu, deputy executive director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, explained that the Party's new document on economic opening up is crucial to China's high-quality development. The nation aims to improve the market environment and management system, expanding market integration along the Belt and Road Initiative. China Daily reports that China also intends to optimize the business environment and improve the quality of foreign investment. The measures include extending the 144-hour visa-free transit policy to 37 ports of entry to accommodate more foreign travellers.

