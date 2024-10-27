China: New measures for environmental sustainability in cities

October 27, 2024_ China has announced a package of measures to improve environmental sustainability in urban areas, aiming to reduce pollution and promote the use of renewable energy. The new policies include incentives for the adoption of electric vehicles and the creation of green spaces in cities, to improve the quality of life of citizens. In addition, the government plans to invest in green infrastructure and promote recycling practices among the population. These initiatives are part of China's broader commitment to sustainability and the fight against climate change, as reported by cyol.com. Local authorities will be responsible for implementing the measures, which aim to transform Chinese cities into models of sustainable development and improve the urban environment for future generations.