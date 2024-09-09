Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Settembre 2024
China: New measures to attract foreign investment and reform the healthcare sector

September 9, 2024_ China plans to implement a new list of industries prohibited from foreign investment starting November 1, 2024, aiming to boost...

09 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 9, 2024_ China plans to implement a new list of industries prohibited from foreign investment starting November 1, 2024, aiming to boost investment in the service sector. In addition, three ministries are considering allowing the establishment of 100% foreign-owned hospitals in the Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong free trade zones. These measures aim to strengthen regulation and prevent conflicts of interest between government officials and the private sector. The news was reported by caixin.com, highlighting China's commitment to improving the foreign investment environment and promoting the growth of the healthcare sector.

