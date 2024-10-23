Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
China: New measures to facilitate entry of foreign tourists

October 23, 2024_ China has announced further efforts to streamline visa exemption policies and other related measures to make it easier for foreign...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ China has announced further efforts to streamline visa exemption policies and other related measures to make it easier for foreign tourists to visit and stay in the country. These initiatives follow the implementation of a series of measures already adopted to facilitate the entry of visitors. The aim is to attract more tourists, thus contributing to the post-pandemic economic recovery. The new policies aim to simplify bureaucratic processes and improve the overall visitor experience. The news was reported by Shanghai Daily. These measures are part of a broader context of China's opening up to international tourism, which is essential for the recovery of the economy.

