China: New measures to stimulate the economy and the capital market

July 22, 2024_ China's State Council announced new policies to support large-scale equipment renewal and replacement of consumer goods. Measures include the use of long-term special funds to promote equipment upgrades in key areas such as energy and security. Furthermore, new rules have been introduced for margin in short selling transactions, increasing the minimum requirement to 100% for investors and 120% for private institutions. These changes aim to reduce demand for short selling and stabilize the market. Caixin.com reports it. The new policies reflect the Chinese government's commitment to stimulating domestic demand and supporting economic growth.