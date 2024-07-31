Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
China: New measures to support foreign trade in 2024
31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
July 31, 2024_ China announces a series of measures to support and improve foreign trade in the second half of 2024, in response to rising protectionism and geopolitical risks. Initiatives include creating an enabling institutional framework to expand trade in intermediate goods and facilitate imports of advanced technological equipment. Furthermore, it is expected to support the growth of new business formats, such as cross-border e-commerce and overseas warehouse operations. These measures aim to strengthen China's global trade competitiveness and ensure long-term stability and growth. China Daily reports it. The statements were made by Lyu Daliang, director of the statistics and analysis department of the General Administration of Customs, during a press conference in Beijing.

