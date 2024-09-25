China: New monetary measures to stimulate economic growth

September 25, 2024_ China's financial authorities have announced a series of monetary easing measures to support market confidence and boost economic recovery. The measures include a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio and mortgage interest rates, aiming to boost consumer demand and improve economic conditions. Analysts believe the policies are a necessary response to a slow economic recovery and weak inflationary pressures. The news was reported by China Daily, highlighting policymakers' intention to achieve an economic growth target of around 5% this year. The measures also include policies to stabilize the real estate market, such as reducing interest rates on existing mortgages and lowering the down payment ratio for second-home purchases.